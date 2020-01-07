2nd T20I: India Outshine Sri Lanka By 7 Wickets To Take Series Lead

India outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets within the second Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) to take a 1-Zero lead within the three-match sequence in Indore on Tuesday. After a powerful bowling efficiency, Indian batsmen KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped the hosts to safe a victory with 15 balls to spare. Chasing a below-par 143, opener KL Rahul laid the muse for the hosts with a blistering knock of 45 off 32 balls. Nevertheless, India later misplaced each KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan within the span of 13 deliveries. Shreyas Iyer contributed with a 26-ball 34, together with three boundaries and a six, following which skipper Virat Kohli performed an unbeaten knock of 30 to assist India register a simple win.

Earlier, Virat Kohli gained the toss and invited Sri Lanka to bat on the Holkar stadium in Indore.

Sri Lanka had an excellent begin however Washington Sundar broke the guests’ momentum by eradicating Danushka Gunathilaka within the fourth over.

Kusal Perera appeared threatening throughout his keep on the wicket however in bid to speed up, he hit one straight into the palms of Shikhar Dhawan at long-on off Kuldeep Yadav.

Wanindu Hasaranga hit Jasprit Bumrah for 3 boundaries within the 20th over to take Sri Lanka to a below-par complete of 142 for 9 of their allotted 20 overs.

Rahul and Dhawan placed on a 71-run stand for the primary wicket earlier than Hasaranga cleaned up the right-hander with a ball that got here again in.

Hasaranga struck once more in his subsequent over to lure Shikhar Dhawan proper in entrance of the stumps.

Lahiru Kumara struck within the 18th over to get harmful Iyer.

Sri Lankan bowlers didn’t trigger any additional injury as India cruised to a seven-wicket win.

With the win, India now lead the three-match sequence 1-Zero. The primary match was referred to as off and not using a ball being bowled.

The third and closing T20I will probably be performed in Pune on Friday.