2nd T20I Live: India Eye Lead In Indore After Guwahati Washout

With the primary T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati deserted resulting from a moist pitch, the 2 groups will journey to Indore for the second match of the collection on Tuesday. The match now takes on extra significance, as a win for both staff will be certain that they will not lose the collection. Jasprit Bumrah, who’s again within the Indian squad after a four-month absence resulting from a stress fracture, needed to wait to make his return to the sector after the match on the Barsapara Stadium was referred to as off, and might be raring to go on the Holkar Stadium. The main focus additionally stays on Shikhar Dhawan, who can also be coming back from damage. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Stay Cricket Rating Updates Between India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I, straight from Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore