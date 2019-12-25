2nd Test: Australia Mull Five Specialist Bowlers For Boxing Day Test

Australia may play 5 specialist bowlers towards New Zealand throughout the second Check, captain Tim Paine stated on Wednesday, with the choice being left till the final second. The Melbourne Cricket Floor observe has been lifeless throughout the previous two Boxing Day Checks, making it onerous to take 20 wickets, though a Sheffield Protect match there this month was deserted on account of a harmful pitch. With this in thoughts, Paine stated a choice would solely be made after a late inspection.

However one state of affairs might be a five-pronged assault, through which Queensland seamer Michael Neser doubtless makes his debut.

“We’ll find out tomorrow. The wicket is a bit unknown… but we’ve got a plan in place for both scenarios (with five bowlers or without),” Paine advised reporters on Wednesday.

“We’ve probably got two different teams (in mind), to be honest, so we’ll make the final call tomorrow.”

Australia historically play solely 4 frontline bowlers — three quicks and spinner.

In accordance with Cricket Australia, they’ve solely fielded 5 as soon as earlier than prior to now decade — on the 2013 Sydney Check towards Sri Lanka.

In the event that they go down this route on Thursday, Neser is about to line up alongside Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, with James Pattinson changing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Travis Head is anticipated to be the autumn man, with wicketkeeper Paine shifting up the batting order to 6.

“Our batting team has been scoring a lot of runs so if we were to go one more bowler, we would be comfortable they could do the job,” stated Paine.

“The bowlers we would be bringing in can all bat so while we’re taking a batter out, we’re probably lengthening our line-up.”

Australia head into the Melbourne conflict on the again of three wins at residence this summer season — two towards Pakistan earlier than their 296-run thrashing of New Zealand within the first Check at Perth, a day-night affair.

Marnus Labuschagne has been their star batsman, smashing his third century in a row at Perth earlier than a second-innings 50.

In distinction Steve Smith, their hero throughout the Ashes towards England this 12 months, has managed solely 43 and 16 in his final two innings, out twice to quick balls from Neil Wagner.

It adopted a quiet collection towards Pakistan and he’s eager to pile on some runs in Melbourne.

“I’ve been facing a fair bit of short stuff in the nets because I’m expecting a bit (in Melbourne),” Smith stated.

“It should be utterly completely different with the pink ball versus the pink ball, significantly (in contrast) to the second innings in Perth when it was a bit up and down with cracks and stuff.

“It should be completely different, however I am wanting ahead to it.”