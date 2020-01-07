2nd Test: England Beat South Africa In Cape Town Thriller To Level Series

Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs contained in the final hour of the fifth day of the second Check at Newlands on Tuesday. The win levelled the four-match World Check championship sequence. South Africa had been bowled out for 248, with the final wicket falling when solely eight.2 overs had been left within the match. Stokes took the final three wickets within the area of 14 balls to clinch the victory. He completed with three for 35.

South Africa defied the England bowlers for many of the day. Solely three wickets fell earlier than tea as South Africa defended grimly after beginning the day on 126 for 2 after being set an inconceivable 438 to win.

Opening batsman Pieter Malan, making his debut, made 84 in 369 minutes and 288 balls earlier than he fell to Sam Curran with the second new ball. However he was the one participant to be dismissed earlier than lunch and tea.

It meant England wanted 5 wickets within the final session, with a minimal of 31 overs to be bowled.

Quinton de Kock fell to a uncommon unfastened shot after he and Rassie van der Dussen had batted collectively for greater than two hours. De Kock, who made 50, had been troubled by Joe Denly’s leg-spinners into tough exterior his off stump — however fell to a brief ball which he pulled to midwicket.

Van der Dussen batted for 194 minutes and 140 balls, scoring solely 17, earlier than falling to a wise tactical transfer by England. He had been batting solidly towards Stuart Broad when James Anderson moved to leg slip and Van Der Dussen promptly look the following ball straight to Anderson.

Stokes produced an impressed spell of quick, hostile, short-pitched deliveries to have Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje caught within the slips off successive balls earlier than he took the ultimate wicket when Vernon Philander was caught at gully.