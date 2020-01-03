2nd Test: Ollie Pope Puts Up Late Fight As South Africa Rattle England

Ollie Pope hit a half-century to present England a late enhance after they struggled in opposition to a disciplined South African bowling assault on the primary day of the second Take a look at in opposition to South Africa at Newlands on Friday. Pope made 56 not out as England struggled to 262 for 9 on a day when the vacationers, 1-Zero down within the four-match collection, did not make the most of what seemed like a superb batting pitch. Earlier than Pope prospered in a unbeaten final wicket stand of 28 with James Anderson, six England batsmen perished for scores between 29 and 47.

England’s issues had been a tribute to the stress exerted by the South African bowlers, who shared the wickets. Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Dwaine Pretorius took two every, whereas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj stored a decent rein on the batsmen whereas sending down 27 overs and taking one for 68.

South Africa thought that they had accomplished a extremely passable day when Pope was caught by Philander off Rabada shortly earlier than the shut with the full on 261 – however a overview by the umpires confirmed that Rabada had despatched down a no-ball.

The day after his 22nd birthday, Pope, who missed England’s 107-run defeat within the first Take a look at in Centurion due to sickness, performed a composed innings and shared a 58-run fifth wicket partnership with Ben Stokes which threatened to interrupt the South African stranglehold.

Stokes reached 47 on the bottom the place he made a career-best 258 4 years in the past and was placing the ball crisply earlier than he hit an ungainly drive in opposition to the tempo of Nortje and was caught at cowl.

The innings then modified dramatically as Jos Buttler and Sam Curran fell earlier than the second new ball was taken – and Dom Bess and Stuart Broad had been dismissed within the first two overs with the brand new ball. From 185 for 4 England had been 234 for 9.

However Pope was capable of hold many of the strike, whereas Anderson was capable of hold out the deliveries which he needed to face.

England’s struggles had been epitomised by captain Root. He had an escape on 31 when a flying edge off Nortje burst by means of first slip Rassie van der Dussen’s fingers and went for 4 runs.

However two balls later Root ducked into a quick bouncer from Nortje and gloved the ball to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Nortje once more bowled at excessive tempo and was probably the most threatening of the South African bowlers, whereas De Kock had one other good day behind the stumps, grabbing 5 catches.