2nd Test: Pakistan Close In On Series Win Despite Oshada’s Maiden Hundred

Sri Lanka opener Oshada Fernando struck a maiden century to delay Pakistan’s victory quest after the house staff’s high 4 all scored lots of within the second Take a look at in Karachi on Sunday. Set a frightening 476 runs to win, Sri Lanka had been tottering at 97 for 5 earlier than Oshada and Niroshan Dickwella halted the slide with a resolute 104-run stand for the sixth wicket. However the final three overs of the day noticed Dickwella fall for 65 — bowled whereas making an attempt a reverse sweep off spinner Haris Sohail — and Dilruwan Perera caught behind off Naseem Shah for 5.

The 16-year-old Naseem had the perfect figures of Three-31.

On the shut, Sri Lanka had been 212 for seven with Oshada (102 not out) on the crease and with the guests needing an unlikely 264 runs for victory.

Pakistan want simply three wickets on Monday to win the sequence — their first at house because the 2009 assault on the Sri Lanka aspect resulted in worldwide cricket being suspended within the nation.

Pakistan earlier declared their second innings at lunch on 555 for 3 after Azhar returned to kind with 118 and Babar Azam struck 100 not out.

It was a dismal batting present by the Sri Lankans on a Nationwide Stadium pitch the place the house batsmen flourished.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne went for 16, Kusal Mendis for a duck and Angelo Matthews for 19 earlier than tea.

Tempo spearhead Mohammad Abbas had Karunaratne caught behind within the tenth over of the innings earlier than Naseem had Mendis snapped up within the slips.

It turned 70 for 3 when Mathews, Sri Lanka’s most skilled batsman, edged a brief supply from Shaheen Shah Afridi to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

After tea, younger Naseem accounted for Dinesh Chandimal (two) and leg-spinner Yasir Shah dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva (nought) to depart Sri Lanka struggling at 97 for 5.

Dickwella praised Oshada’s resistance.

“He is a very good batsman and has scored heavily at domestic level,” stated Dickwella of the opener, who struck 13 boundaries in his 266-minute knock.

“Had we had one more big partnership we could have saved this Test,” he added.

Pakistan’s head coach Misbah-ul-Haq praised his staff’s fightback.

“We were under pressure after conceding an 80-run lead in the first innings,” stated Misbah.

“To come out and be in a winning position is satisfying and eased the pressure.”

Within the morning Pakistan batsmen flayed the Sri Lankan bowling.

It was solely the second time in a Take a look at innings that the highest 4 all scored centuries after openers Abid Ali (174) and Shan Masood (135) grabbed theirs on Saturday.

India towards Bangladesh at Dhaka in 2007 was the opposite event.

Azhar, who had a lean 2019, accomplished his 16th century earlier than he was stumped off spinner Lasith Embuldeniya after 11 boundaries in his 157-ball innings.

Azam’s fourth century — and third within the final 4 Assessments — had seven boundaries and a six off 131 balls.

Earlier, when Pakistan resumed at 395 for 2, Azhar smashed three boundaries off tempo bowler Vishwa Fernando after which took two runs to finish his first century in 12 months.

Azhar added 148 for the third wicket with Azam as Sri Lankan bowlers toiled exhausting for wickets. Lahiru Kumara completed with two for 139.