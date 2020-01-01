3.2 quake registered near Anaheim

A magnitude three.2 earthquake was reported at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday one mile from Anaheim, in accordance with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred three miles from Orange, three miles from Corona, three miles from Yorba Linda and 4 miles from Chino Hills.

Previously 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or better centered close by.

A mean of 5 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per 12 months within the better Los Angeles space, in accordance with a current three 12 months information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.5 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Contemplate reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even for those who didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Huge One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your personal emergency package.

This story was robotically generated by Quakebot, a pc utility that displays the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Instances editor reviewed the publish earlier than it was printed. Should you’re concerned with studying extra in regards to the system, go to our record of continuously requested questions.

