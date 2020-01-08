3.3 quake felt near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude three.three earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at eight:11 a.m. Pacific time three miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 28 miles from California Metropolis, 58 miles from Barstow, 60 miles from Tehachapi and 62 miles from Rosamond.

Up to now 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or better centered close by.

A mean of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, in line with a current three-year information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of four.1 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Take into account reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even in case you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Massive One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your individual emergency package.

This story was routinely generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Instances editor reviewed the publish earlier than it was revealed. When you’re desirous about studying extra in regards to the system, go to our listing of ceaselessly requested questions.