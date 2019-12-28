3.3 quake shudders deep beneath Brea

A magnitude three.three earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 9:23 Pacific time in Brea, based on the U.S. Geological Survey.

Previously 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or better centered close by.

A mean of 5 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per 12 months within the better Los Angeles space, based on a latest three 12 months information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of four.eight miles.

Did you are feeling this earthquake? Take into account reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even should you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Huge One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your personal emergency package.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Instances editor reviewed the submit earlier than it was revealed. If you happen to’re serious about studying extra in regards to the system, go to our listing of regularly requested questions.