3.4 quake registered near Avalon

A magnitude three.four earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon at three:15 p.m. 44 miles from Avalon, in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 63 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, 64 miles from Los Angeles and 67 miles from Lengthy Seaside.

Within the final 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or larger centered close by.

A mean of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per 12 months in California and Nevada, in line with a current three-year knowledge pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Take into account reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even in case you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Huge One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your individual emergency equipment.

This story was robotically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that displays the most recent earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the put up earlier than it was printed. Should you’re all in favour of studying extra concerning the system, go to our listing of continuously requested questions.