3.4 quake registered near King City, Calif.

A magnitude three.four earthquake was reported Friday at eight:40 a.m. Pacific time 15 miles from King Metropolis, Calif., in line with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 22 miles from Greenfield, Calif., 26 miles from Coalinga, Calif., 28 miles from Soledad, Calif. and 39 miles from El Paso de Robles (Paso Robles), Calif.

Within the final 10 days, there was one earthquake of magnitude three.zero or larger centered close by.

A median of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between three.zero and four.zero happen per yr in California and Nevada, in line with a latest three-year information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of three.1 miles. Did you’re feeling this earthquake? Contemplate reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even in the event you didn’t really feel this small earthquake, you by no means know when the Huge One goes to strike. Prepared your self by following our five-step earthquake preparedness information and constructing your personal emergency package.

This story was mechanically generated by Quakebot, a pc software that screens the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Instances editor reviewed the publish earlier than it was printed. If you happen to’re all for studying extra concerning the system, go to our record of steadily requested questions.