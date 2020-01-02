3.9 quake registered near San Jose

A magnitude three.9 earthquake was reported at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday one mile from San Jose, in response to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred two miles from Morgan Hill, 9 miles from Gilroy, 18 miles from Alum Rock and 18 miles from Los Gatos.

Within the final 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude three.zero or better centered close by.

A mean of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between four.zero and 5.zero happen per yr in California and Nevada, in response to a current three yr information pattern.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of three.7 miles. Did you are feeling this earthquake? Take into account reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Discover out what to do earlier than, and through, an earthquake close to you by studying our five-step earthquake preparedness information.

This story was routinely generated by Quakebot, a pc utility that screens the newest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Occasions editor reviewed the publish earlier than it was printed. In case you’re excited by studying extra in regards to the system, go to our checklist of incessantly requested questions.

