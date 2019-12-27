December 26, 2019 | eight:22pm

Three Alabama highschool cheerleaders have been killed on Christmas Day when one misplaced management of their automobile and smashed right into a tree, authorities stated Thursday.

The 16-year-old women — Addyson Martin, Emilee Fain and Cassidy Dunn — had simply left a house the place they have been celebrating the vacation collectively when their SUV careened off the street about 6 p.m., authorities stated.

“We’re not sure for what reason they lost control, but it hit a big oak tree,” stated Lt. Michael McDuffie, a spokesman for the Geneva Police Division.

“It could have been a deer ran out in front of them,” he stated.

The three youngsters — all college students at Geneva Excessive College — have been “in the front seat of the car,” in line with Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson.

Two different women have been within the automobile with them on the time of the crash.

One of many women within the again seat was severely injured and airlifted to a hospital in Birmingham. She is anticipated to recuperate.

The opposite lady within the again was not severely injured.

A photograph from native outlet WTVY-TV confirmed the wrecked car, with its roof apparently ripped off.

Along with cheering, the victims have been additionally on the volleyball group and concerned in a number of different college and group actions.

“These young ladies were very active in the school,” McDuffie informed AL.com. “It’s a tremendous loss for the community.”

“We’re just asking for prayers for the families and the first responders,” he stated.

