3 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Strike In National Capital Region

New Delhi:

Forward of Republic Day, the Particular Cell of the Delhi Police on Thursday arrested three males, who have been impressed by world terror organisation ISIS and have been planning a terror strike within the Nationwide Capital Area (NCR) or Uttar Pradesh, officers stated.

The three males have been arrested following an change of fireside within the metropolis’s Wazirabad space, they added.

They have been recognized as Khaja Moideen, 52, Abdul Samad, 28 and Syed Ali Nawaz, 32, all residents of Tamil Nadu, police stated.

Two of them have been on conditional bail within the sensational homicide case of KP Suresh Kumar, a Hindu Munnani chief, they added.

The three males arrived in Delhi from Tamil Nadu by way of Nepal with a design to hold out a terror strike within the NCR or Uttar Pradesh, the police stated, including that afterwards, that they had a plan to flee to Nepal and additional to Pakistan.

“We received information that the three men had arrived in Delhi from Nepal, taken a room on rent and also procured arms and ammunition. A trap was laid near the Wazirabad Bridge and they were apprehended from the spot after a brief exchange of fire early Thursday morning,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Particular Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah stated.

A preliminary interrogation revealed that Moideen had hyperlinks with the ISIS. After being launched on conditional bail within the homicide case of KP Suresh Kumar, he had chalked out an in depth plan to revive the phobia outfit’s community in India by way of his associates, he added.

Moideen held a number of closed-door conferences at his numerous hideouts to indoctrinate kids and make them pledge their allegiance to the ISIS, the officer stated, including that they have been being guided by a foreign-based handler.

Moideen, alongside along with his associates Syed Ali Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Abdul Shameem, Thowfiq and Jaffar Ali, had determined to abscond from their respective locations concurrently. Initially, that they had divided themselves into two teams of three individuals every, the DCP stated.

Moideen, Nawaz and Samad went to Kathmandu in Nepal after illegally crossing the border with the assistance of pretend paperwork. After establishing a base within the neighbouring nation, they got here to Delhi by way of the Indo-Nepal border, the police stated.

Their hideout and weapons in Delhi have been organized by the foreign-based handler by way of one in every of his contacts, they added.