3 Arrested With Over 12,000 Fake Branded Watches In Noida: Police

Three males had been arrested for allegedly violating the Copyright Act after over 12,000 faux branded watches had been seized from their possession, police mentioned on Thursday.

The arrests had been made on Wednesday in Part III police station space following a tip-off by an worker of an IT options agency, they mentioned.

“As many as 12,600 watches were recovered from the possession of the accused. They would paste forged logos of Titan and Fastrack on these low-quality watches and then sell them off in the market,” a police spokesperson mentioned.

“The watches recovered from them are estimated worth Rs 37.80 lakh,” the spokesperson mentioned.

These arrested had been recognized as Shivkumar Singh, a local of Farukkhabad district in Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Gupta and Mandeep Narula, each from Delhi, the police mentioned.

They had been charged underneath Part 63 of the Copyright Act, which attracts imprisonment for not lower than six months and could also be prolonged to 3 years together with a superb amounting not lower than Rs 50,000 and as much as Rs two lakh, the police added.