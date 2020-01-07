3 Chinese Arrested With 180 Kg Red Sandalwood At Delhi Airport

Chinese language passengers, recovered wooden, price about Rs 2 crore, was handed over to customs (Representational)

New Delhi:

Three Chinese language nationals have been apprehended by CISF personnel on the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling about 180 kilkograms of pink sandalwood, a senior official mentioned on Tuesday.

The passengers Li Xin, Cheng Zhen and Jian Zhov have been intercepted once they reached the Indira Gandhi Worldwide (IGI) Airport on Monday to board a flight to Kunming in China, the official mentioned.

A complete of 180 kilograms of pink sandalwood logs have been recovered from their baggage.

The Chinese language passengers and the recovered wooden, price about Rs 2 crore, was handed over to the customs authorities for additional investigation, he mentioned.

Purple sandalwood is essentially discovered within the southern areas of the nation. The wooden comes underneath the endangered class whose export is banned by the federal government.