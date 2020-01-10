News

3 Cops Suspended In UP After Video Of Them Thrashing Man Goes Viral

January 10, 2020
The person was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village. (Representational picture)

Deoria:

Three policemen have been suspended and an FIR registered in opposition to them after they had been seen in a video brutally beating a person allegedly concerned in a cell theft case in Deoria, a senior police official stated on Thursday.

The person, Sumit Goswami, was picked up by police on Wednesday from Mahen village following a criticism he stole a cell phone.

Three constables took him to a police station and beat him brutally. An unidentified synthetic a video of the policemen thrashing Goswami and it has gone viral on the social media.

Being attentive to the video, Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra ordered a probe into the incident by the circle officer. Primarily based on his report, three constables – Chandramauleshwar Singh, Lal Bihari and Jitendra Yadav – had been suspended, the SP stated.

“Beating anyone is not acceptable. An FIR is also being registered against the constables,” he stated.

