News

3 Dead, 10 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Godown In Delhi

December 23, 2019
1 Min Read

3 Dead, 10 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Godown In Delhi

Fireplace broke down at fabric godown in Delhi

New Delhi:

Three individuals died and 10 others sustained accidents after a fireplace broke out in a fabric godown in Kirari within the intervening night time of Sunday and Monday.

The fireplace has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Extra particulars are awaited.

Earlier this month, 43 individuals had misplaced their lives in a serious hearth tragedy at Anaj Mandi manufacturing unit in Delhi.

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment