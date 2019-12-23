3 Dead, 10 Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Cloth Godown In Delhi

Fireplace broke down at fabric godown in Delhi
New Delhi:
Three individuals died and 10 others sustained accidents after a fireplace broke out in a fabric godown in Kirari within the intervening night time of Sunday and Monday.
The fireplace has been doused and the injured have been admitted to a hospital.
Extra particulars are awaited.
Earlier this month, 43 individuals had misplaced their lives in a serious hearth tragedy at Anaj Mandi manufacturing unit in Delhi.
