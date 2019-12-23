3 Dead, 13 Injured As Van Turns Turtle In MP’s Khargone

The van was on its solution to Ghatti village, police stated. (Representational Picture)

Khargone:

Three individuals have been killed and 13 have been injured within the early hours of Monday when their pick-up van overturned between Piprad and Temla village in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, police stated.

A few of the injured are in severe situation and have been shifted to Khargone district hospital whereas a number of are being handled at Bhikangaon neighborhood well being centre, police station in cost Santosh Sisodia stated.

“Three persons, identified as Gulsingh Barela (50), Kailash Barela (4) and Mangilal Bheel (36), succumbed to injuries in Bhikangaon CHC,” stated Mr Sisodia.

The van was on its solution to Ghatti village after a wedding perform in Kherda, he stated.

An electrical pole was broken within the mishap, he stated.

