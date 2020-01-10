News

3 Denver dispensaries recall marijuana products over high mold and yeast levels

January 11, 2020
Three Denver dispensaries issued a voluntarily recall on marijuana merchandise Friday attributable to elevated yeast and mould counts.

Altitude East, Altitude West and Altitude the Dispensary made the recall after an investigation by the Denver Division of Public Well being and Surroundings discovered “potentially unsafe levels of yeast/mold” in plant materials, in accordance with a information launch.

The shops’ flower, pre-rolled joints, shake, trim and different merchandise with the OPC codes 403R-00029 and 403R-00012 are topic to the recall.

Prospects and companies who bought these merchandise earlier than Jan. 9 ought to get rid of them or return them to the shop.

