3 Hizbul Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K, One Was A Former Cop

The encounter happened in Wacchi space of Shopian district this morning. (ANI)

Srinagar:

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, together with a police deserter, had been killed in an encounter with safety forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police stated.

Safety forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wacchi space of Shopian district following details about presence of terrorists there, a police official stated.

He stated the terrorists had been requested to give up however they opened hearth in direction of safety forces’ positions. “In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen were killed,” the official stated.

One of many terrorists was recognized as Adil Ahmad, a particular police officer who had abandoned the pressure in 2018 and decamped with seven AK assault rifles from the official residence of then MLA Wacchi Aijaz Ahmad Mir from Jawahar Nagar space of town, the official stated.

The identification of the opposite two terrorists is being ascertained, he added.