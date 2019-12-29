3 Indians Killed In Egypt After 2 Buses With Tourists Crash Into Truck

The embassy mentioned there have been 16 Indian vacationers on the buses (Representational)

Cairo:

Three Indians had been killed and 13 others injured when two buses carrying vacationers crashed right into a truck in Egypt’s Suez governorate, the Indian embassy in Egypt’s Cairo mentioned on Sunday.

The buses had been heading to the beach-resort city of Hurghada on Saturday once they collided with the truck close to Ain Sokhna city, about 120 kilometres east of Cairo.

“We regret to inform that 3 Indian citizens have lost their lives in the bus accident that occurred on 28 December near Ain Sokhna. Others who are injured are receiving medical treatment at various hospitals in Egypt,” the Indian embassy in Egypt tweeted.

It mentioned the relations of the victims and the injured have been contacted and all help is being rendered to them.

“Embassy officials are present at the hospitals and in touch with hospital authorities,” the mission mentioned.

The embassy mentioned there have been 16 Indian vacationers on the buses.

In keeping with the native media, the victims additionally embody two Malaysians and three Egyptians. Greater than 20 individuals had been injured and rushed to the hospital.

Street accidents happen in Egypt primarily attributable to broken roads and poor visitors laws.

In 2018, there have been eight,480 street accidents in contrast with 11,098 the earlier 12 months, based on the bureau of statistics.

Ain Sokhna is a city within the Suez governorate, mendacity on the western shore of the Pink Sea’s Gulf of Suez. It’s located 55 kilometres south of Suez and roughly 120 kilometres east of Cairo.