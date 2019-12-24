3 Indians On Vacation Killed In Accident In Sri Lanka

Three Indians on trip have been killed in an accident on an expressway in Sri Lanka

New Delhi:

Three Indians on trip have been killed in an accident on an expressway in Sri Lanka, the native police mentioned. Two different Indians who have been injured within the accident are being handled at a hospital.

The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka mentioned they’ve despatched some officers to Hambantota, 250 km from Colombo, on listening to in regards to the accident on Monday in southern Sri Lanka, a spot with seashores and forests widespread with vacationers.

“An Indian family on vacation in Sri Lanka met with an unfortunate accident on the night of 23 December. Immediately on hearing about the news, officials from the Indian Consulate in Hambantota rushed to the hospital,” the Indian consulate in Colombo tweeted.

“Officials from the consulate have been assisting the family and coordinating with the local authorities. We continue to monitor the situation,” the consulate mentioned.

A report in All India Radio mentioned a van wherein the Indian vacationers – six of them – have been travelling in collided with a truck. The van driver was additionally killed within the accident.

The report, quoting the police, mentioned the van driver had fallen asleep on the wheel and crashed on the again of the truck whereas they have been going from Matara to Colombo.