3 Killed, 11 Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Madhya Pradesh

The bus was going from Uttar Pradesh to Maharashtra (Representational)

Jabalpur:

Three folks have been killed and 11 others injured after a bus hit a stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district within the wee hours of Tuesday, the police mentioned.

The mishap befell close to Mangela village round three am when the personal bus was going from Banda in Uttar Pradesh to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

It collided with a truck parked on a roadside close to Mangela village, positioned about 20 km from Jabalpur, Bargi police station in-charge RD Dwivedi mentioned.

The useless included two bus passengers-Mansi Tiwari, 18, and an unidentified man-and a resident of Mangela village, Narayan Rajput, 20, who was standing close to the stationary truck.

The 11 injured bus passengers have been admitted to a authorities hospital in Jabalpur, he mentioned.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter to specific grief over the deaths within the mishap, and mentioned directives have been issued to make sure correct remedy of the injured individuals.