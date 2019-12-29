3 Killed After Truck Falls Off Bridge In Rajasthan

The our bodies have been handed over to the relations after autopsy (Representational)

Jaipur:

Three occupants of a truck, together with a 62-year-old man and his grandson, have been killed and one other was injured on Sunday when the automobile careened off a bridge and landed on its facet in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, the police mentioned.

The truck driver apparently dozed off and misplaced management of the automobile. The truck carrying ”mung” beans was on method to Palanpur when it fell off the Chandrawati Bridge, killing three occupants on the spot and injuring one other, in accordance with police.

These lifeless have been recognized as Hukmaram Jat, his grandson Kuldeep (21) and driver Tejaram Jat (57), the police mentioned.

The our bodies have been handed over to the relations after autopsy and a case was registered at Abu Street RIICO police station in opposition to the truck driver, they mentioned.