3 Killed, One Injured After Bus Hits Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

January 12, 2020
The individual on motorbike acquired accidents and was admitted to Bhopal hospital: Police (Representational)

Rajgarh:

Three individuals have been killed and one sustained accidents when their motorbike was hit by a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police mentioned on Sunday.

The mishap befell close to Peeplebay village on Jaipur-Jabalpur street on Saturday evening, Biaora Dehat police station inspector Aditya Soni mentioned.

The dashing bus knocked down the two-wheeler, killing its riders Badri Lal (25), Kamal (22) and Govardhan (27), all native residents, he mentioned.

One other individual on the motorbike acquired accidents and was admitted to a hospital in Bhopal, he mentioned.

The bus was impounded and search was underway for its driver, who fled the spot after the mishap, he added.

