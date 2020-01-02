3 mountain lions killed after feeding on human remains in Arizona

TUCSON — Three mountain lions discovered feeding on human stays close to a well-liked Tucson climbing path have been killed, Arizona authorities stated Wednesday.

They weren’t suspected of killing the individual, however have been decided to be a hazard to the general public as a result of they confirmed no worry of officers making an attempt to take away the stays, the Arizona Sport and Fish Division stated in an announcement, in accordance with the Arizona Every day Star.

The realm within the Coronado Nationwide Forest was closed for a day whereas officers tried unsuccessfully to entice the mountain lions.

The health worker will work to determine the title and explanation for loss of life for the individual discovered Tuesday morning off the Pima Canyon Path.

The path on the base of Mount Lemmon was reopened on Wednesday, forward of a deliberate Jan. 14 re-opening, after authorities determined there was no hazard to the general public.