3 Of World’s Fastest Growing Cities Are In India: Economist Ranking

Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam – had been the one locations from India to characteristic within the prime 10.

New Delhi:

A survey by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) revealed that three of the world’s 10 fastest-growing city areas are in Kerala.

The three cities – Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kollam – had been the one locations from India to characteristic within the prime 10.

Malappuram occupied the highest spot on this planet rankings with a 44.1 per cent change between 2015 and 2020.

Whereas Kozhikode occupied the fourth spot with 34.5 per cent change, Kollam was at quantity 10 with 31.1 per cent, in accordance with the survey.

Different Indian cities that made the checklist had been Thrissur in Kerala at 13th place, Gujarat’s Surat at 26, whereas and Tamil Nadu’s Tiruppur is at 30.

The highest 10 checklist additionally figures cities from outdoors India together with three cities from China, one every from Nigeria, Oman, UAE, and Vietnam.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who tweeted the outcomes, stated it was heartening to see smaller cities and cities develop because it alerts wider wealth distribution.

“Good to see that the fastest growing in India are not the monster metropolises, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata etc. When smaller towns & cities grow it signals that a wider distribution of wealth & job opportunities is underway. We need more smaller towns to Rise!” he tweeted.

Good to see that the quickest rising in India will not be the monster metropolises, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and many others. When smaller cities & cities develop it alerts wider distribution of wealth & job alternatives is underway. We want extra smaller cities to Rise! https://t.co/ppRnS5udOo — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2020

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) is the analysis and evaluation wing of The Economist Group, the sister firm to The Economist newspaper.