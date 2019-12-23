3 Sanitation Workers Die Of Suffocation In Mumbai Septic Tank: Police

Police mentioned they’ll register three separate unintended dying stories (Representational)

Mumbai:

Three sanitation staff died as a consequence of suffocation after getting trapped in a septic tank they have been cleansing in Mumbai’s suburban Govandi in the present day.

The incident happened round 1 pm when the employees, employed privately, went inside a septic tank to wash it. Suffocated, they fell unconscious and have been rushed to the hospital. They have been declared lifeless on arrival.

The victims have been recognized as Vishwajit Khagendra Devnath, 32, Govind Sangram Choritia, 34 and 45-year-old Santosh Prabhakar Karsekar.

“The victims were brought out from the tank with the help of fire brigade and rushed to the hospital where they were declared dead on arrival,” Senior Inspector Balasaheb Kedare informed information company PTI.

Police mentioned they’ll register three separate unintended dying stories.

Additional investigation is underway, police added.

