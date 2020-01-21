3 Sikhs Killed In London In Row Over Money, 2 Suspects Arrested: Report

The police stated the combat between Sikh males escalated into deadly conflict. (Representational)

London:

The three Sikh males who have been stabbed to demise in a single assault in London, have been killed in a row about not being paid for work, it has been claimed.

The stabbing came about in Seven Kings station in Ilford on Sunday night time and the victims have been recognized as Harinder Kumar, 22, Narinder Singh, 26, and Baljit Singh, 34, the UK day by day ‘Metro’ stated in a report.

They have been killed in a combat allegedly sparked by a dispute over cash owed for development work, the report added.

In the meantime, two Sikh males, aged 29 and 39, have been arrested on suspicion of homicide after the horrific incident.

Based on the police, the combat between teams of Sikh males escalated right into a deadly conflict.

Talking on the scene on Monday, Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman stated the suspects and the victims have been all recognized to one another.

“We believe the groups involved are members of the Sikh community,”the quoted Mr Clayman as saying.