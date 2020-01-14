3 Soldiers Killed, 1 Missing As Avalanche Hits Army Post In J&K

The avalanche hit the military submit in Machil at round 1 pm on Monday. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Three troopers have been killed and one is lacking after an avalanche hit a military submit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector in Kupwara district on Monday.

One soldier is in hospital with accidents. The avalanche hit the military submit at round 1 pm on Monday.

In one other avalanche, 5 civilians have been killed after 9 folks got here below an avalanche in Sonmarg in Ganderbal district. Officers say 4 individuals have been rescued after in a single day rescue operations.

Because of heavy snowfall within the final 48 hours, there have been a number of avalanches in a number of areas in north Kashmir after which a lot of troopers had been rescued.

On Monday, two teenage women trapped below a heap of snow after an avalanche in Baramulla district had been rescued by locals, officers mentioned.