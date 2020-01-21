3-year-old recovering after mountain lion attack while park remains closed

A Three-year-old boy is recovering at residence after a mountain lion grabbed him by the neck in an assault Monday afternoon at a wilderness park in Orange County’s Lake Forest.

Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park, a vacation spot for hikers, bicyclists and equestrian fans and the positioning of 2004 mountain lion assaults that left one lifeless and one injured, stays closed indefinitely following the assault.

Based on varied official accounts, a mountain lion grabbed the boy by the neck about four p.m. Monday and started to pull him alongside the bottom. The kid had been within the park with two adults and three different kids, and the large cat appeared to have singled him out, in response to Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Fish and Wildlife legislation enforcement division.

The boy’s father threw a backpack on the lion, which dropped the kid, picked up the bag and ran off. Somebody on the park later photographed a mountain lion up a tree, holding a backpack in its jaws.

Inside an hour of the assault, deputies acquired authorization from the Fish and Wildlife Division to kill the lion, mentioned Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff’s Division. About 5:20 p.m., a sheriff’s deputy killed a lion close to the place the kid was attacked. Authorities are assured they killed the identical cat that attacked the kid as a result of it was in a tree together with the backpack the boy’s father had thrown at it.

Following the assault, the park was instantly evacuated through loudspeaker from a Sheriff’s Division helicopter.

The boy suffered puncture wounds round his neck and abrasions from being dragged. He was taken to Mission Hospital and was reported in steady situation earlier than his launch.



Although mountain lion assaults should not frequent, they are often lethal.

In January 2004, a mountain lion killed avid biker Mark Reynolds , 35, in Whiting Ranch. Reynolds, who was alone on the time of the assault, was apparently crouched over his bike when the cat approached. Consultants on the time mentioned a mountain lion will generally interpret a crouching animal as an indication of weak spot.

The identical cat attacked one other biker who had found Reynolds’ physique. The girl was pried away from the cat by a buddy and different bikers, and the cat was later killed.

On the time, Reynolds was the primary particular person in California killed by a mountain lion in a decade.

Officers are planning a information convention Tuesday afternoon with updates on the case.

Metropolis Information Service and Occasions employees author Howard Blume contributed to this report.