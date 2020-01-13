3 years on, Aishe Ghosh episode mirrors Kanhaiya Kumar’s tale

Deepika Padukone’s JNU go to













With the police naming Aishe Ghosh among the many suspects behind the January 5 JNU campus violence, parallels are being drawn between former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and the current president.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.IANS

The present state of affairs in JNU is the newest in a collection of controversial incidents or developments which have accorded the college with a notoriety of types. It was the anti-national sloganeering of 2016 that perpetually stamped the campus’ repute as a crucible of anti-national sentiment, within the public eye.

When Delhi Police lately introduced the small print of 9 suspects concerned within the campus violence, it included JNUSU president Ghosh — the event had a startling resemblance to occasions of 2016.

All of it started on February 9, 2016, when some JNU college students organised a protest on campus to mark the third anniversary of Afzal Guru, who was hanged in reference to the 2001 Parliament assault. Regardless of a last-minute withdrawal of permission by the varsity authorities, the protesters went forward. Issues took a flip for the more serious, when anti-national slogans had been raised on the protest meet.

The incident propelled the then JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar to the nationwide stage. He contested and misplaced the parliamentary elections from Bihar in 2019.

With the Delhi Police naming Aishe Ghosh as a suspect within the January violence on campus, the highlight has turned on her.

However the teen seems unfazed by the event. “Yes, I was in the video. But I was not inciting violence or leading the mob. Rather I was trying to pacify them,” she stated.

“As a leader of the JNUSU, it’s my duty to be at such spots to make sure peace and harmony remains in the campus,” she added.

The assertion echoes the stand taken by Kanhaiya three years in the past when he accepted his presence within the controversial video, however had claimed that his slogans had been taken out of context.