300 Cartons Of Liquor Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Muzaffarpur

Truck driver and cleaner had escaped after abandoning the car: Cops (Representational)

Muzaffarpur:

A crew of excise officers immediately seized round 300 cartons of nation made liquor value Rs 20 lakh in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Appearing on a tip off, the officers carried out a search operation in a spot underneath the Kudhni police station space and seized the liquor from a truck bearing a registration variety of West Bengal, Excise Superintendent Deen Bandhu stated.

The motive force and cleaner of the truck and others had escaped after abandoning the car within the space close to Fakuli police outpost, he stated, including that raids are being carried out to apprehend them.

“Around 300 cartons of India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) along with the truck was seized. The value of recovered liquor could be about Rs 20 lakh,” he stated.

The seized liquor cartons have been alleged to be distributed in several elements of the district and adjoining areas for upcoming new 12 months celebrations, the official stated.

The Bihar authorities has banned manufacture, commerce, storage, transportation, possession, sale and consumption of nation made and overseas liquor.