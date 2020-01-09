3000 Condoms Found, Not A Missing Student: Kanhaiya Kumar’s Jibe

Kanhaiya Kumar stated getting admission in JNU isn’t simple (File)

New Delhi:

Abusing and blaming the Jawaharlal Nehru College is not going to resolve the nation’s issues, former scholar chief Kanhaiya Kumar stated as we speak, talking for his alma mater that has been going through proper wing criticism for a number of years.

Taking over the critics, Kanhaiya Kumar stated, “Abuse us as much as you want. Call us anti-nationals. But it won’t help your kids get jobs. It won’t provide you with security. It would not help you get basic amenities. I can understand your frustration. Getting admission here is not easy.”

Since Sunday’s assault on the JNU campus, throughout which masked males focused college students and academics leaving greater than 20 injured, the college has additionally been going through the brunt of assault on social media. Casting the “tukde tukde” slur (a right-wing coinage implying that the scholars are anti-nationals), many in social media had expressed the opinion that the scholars deserved every thing they received.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP had tweeted: “For too long, Leftists have been treated with kid gloves. No wonder this “good for nothing breed” has grown like a Weed. It is time #JNU Tukde Tukde Gang is identified & punished for its acts of violence. Future of India can’t be at the mercy of Leftist Goons”..

The 33-year-old — who was chief of the JNU scholar union and has a sedition case towards him — additionally had a barb or two for the police, who had allegedly been mute spectators to Sunday’s assault. College students alleged that the police stood on the college gates whereas the masked attackers went on rampage. Later, they facilitated the escape of the goons, which is why not a single one was arrested, the scholars have stated.

“They (the police) could not find Najeeb but they found 3000 condoms in the dustbins of JNU. Don’t know how they managed to count,” Kanhaiya Kumar stated to cheers and guffaws from his viewers.

In February 2016, then BJP lawmaker Gyandev Ahuja, had provoked derision together with his remark that in JNU, “You daily find 3,000 beer cans and bottles, 2,000 Indian liquor bottles, 10,000 cigarette butts, 4,000 beedis, 50,000 bone pieces, 2,000 wrappers of chips, 3,000 used condoms and 500 abortion injections.”

Months later, in October, JNU scholar Najeeb Ahmed had gone lacking. After a two-year search, the Central Bureau of Investigation had closed the case.

Focusing on critics like the previous lawmaker, and the Prime Minister he stated, “You can live in a government house, drive a government car, fly in a government plane. But you do not want government institutes like JNU. You want Jio institute of Eminence. This is treachery. You are a nationalistic government and it is your responsibility to run institutes like the JNU”.

Questions in regards to the large price range for the central college are seen to have led to a hike in charges towards which the scholars are protesting. They contend that the charge hikes have meant a three-fold enhance within the residing prices of some college students. Tussle over this difficulty has led to the assault on Sunday, the college has stated.