30,000 Women Get Uterus Removed To Avoid Wage Loss: Congress Leader

Nagpur:

Congress chief Nitin Raut, who’s chairman of the occasion’s scheduled caste division on Wednesday, wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urging him to take some important steps to assist the ladies working within the sugarcane fields of the state.

Mr Raut knowledgeable Mr Thackeray, that there are round 30,000 poor ladies who underwent a hysterectomy, a surgical procedure to take away a lady’s uterus, as they may not work throughout their menstrual cycle and weren’t getting paid.

Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut: Hundreds of girls sugarcane labourers from Beed&Osmanabad have undergone uterus elimination surgical procedure. It is saddening as they did so to keep away from few days’ wage loss. I’ve requested CM to deal with their grievances. Govt will definitely discover resolution to it. pic.twitter.com/RQH5BcJYBs — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2019

The Congress chief urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister to take requisite measures so that girls don’t land in a state of affairs the place they put their lives in danger to earn a livelihood.