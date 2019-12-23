31 Arrested Over Violence Amid Citizenship Act Protests In UP’s Rampur

A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet harm on Saturday through the violence (Representational)

Rampur, Uttar Pradesh:

Thirty-one individuals have been arrested and over 150 others recognized for his or her alleged position within the violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur final Saturday amid protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA), police stated on Monday.

A 22-year-old man had died of a bullet harm on Saturday through the violence during which a number of locals and policemen had been injured, and 6 automobiles, together with a police motorbike, had been set on hearth, the officers stated.

“We have arrested 31 people so far in connection with the violence during protest demonstrations and identified another over 150 for their role in vandalisation,” Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma instructed PTI.

The accused have been booked for rioting and associated offences, Ajay Pal Sharma added.

He stated the scenario was now regular within the district and no untoward incident has been reported since Sunday, when web companies had been resumed after a break of a few days.