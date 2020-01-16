339 FIRs Registered Under Excise Act In Delhi Since Model Code Of Conduct

Delhi Elections: 347 individuals have been arrested below the Excise Act.

New Delhi:

As many as 339 FIRs have been registered below the Excise Act for the reason that enforcement of the mannequin code of conduct in Delhi on January 6 in view of the upcoming Meeting election, officers mentioned on Thursday.

Additionally, 347 individuals have been arrested below the Excise Act in reference to violation of the ballot code, they mentioned.

Until January 15, as many as 47 bottles, 318 half-sized bottles and 25,681 quarter-sized bottles of Indian Made Overseas Liquor and 502 bottles, 194 half-sized, 89,391 quarter-sized bottles of country-made liquor, and 107 bottles of beer had been seized, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Workplace mentioned.

A complete of 87 entries, together with 82 FIRs and 5 day by day diary, have been lodged, out of which 79 had been below the class of others or non-political, officers mentioned, including that over four.46 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been eliminated by civic our bodies in compliance with the ballot code.

Polling for Delhi Meeting elections will likely be held on February eight and counting of votes will happen on February 11.

Over three,000 licensed arms have been deposited, 1,640 individuals booked below varied CrPC sections and 36,015 booked below the Delhi Police Act as safety measure. Over Rs 78 lakh in money has been seized by the police until January 15, officers mentioned.

Media Certification and Monitoring Committee Cell has acquired 33 purposes, out of which 29 certificates have been issued, whereas one utility is pending and three different had been rejected for modification or being past the mandate of the committee, they mentioned.