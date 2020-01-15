34-Year-Old Man Arrested With 10 Live Bullets At Delhi Metro Station

The commuter was handed over by the Central Industrial Safety Power to the Delhi Police

New Delhi:

A 34-year-old man was apprehended by CISF personnel at a Delhi metro station for allegedly carrying ten dwell bullets in his baggage, officers mentioned on Wednesday.

Pradeep Mishra had stored the bullets in his bag, they usually have been detected throughout X-ray screening of his baggage on the Nawada station on Tuesday, they mentioned.

The commuter was handed over by the Central Industrial Safety Power to the Delhi Police for additional investigation, the officers added