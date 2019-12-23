35 Injured In 63-Vehicle Pileup On Foggy, Icy Stretch Of US Highway

Fog and icy situations prevailed on the highway on the time of the accident, Virginia police mentioned.

Virginia:

Thirty-five folks have been harm in a 63-vehicle, chain-reaction crash on a foggy and icy stretch of a Virginia freeway early on Sunday, state police mentioned.

All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in York County, Virginia, about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Richmond, remained closed Sunday afternoon as authorities labored on the scene of the pileup, which started shortly earlier than eight a.m. EST, the Virginia State Police mentioned on Twitter.

Fog and icy situations have been current on the highway on the time of the accident, police mentioned in a tweet.

“VSP investigation continues into 63-vehicle chain reax crashes,” the police tweeted. “35 transported for treatment. No fatalities reported.”

UPDATE: #VSP investigation continues into I64 #York County crashes. 69 autos w/51 transported to area hospitals. Most accidents minor; 11 critical. No life-threatening or fatalities reported. Fog & ice causative components.

The accidents ranged from minor to life-threatening, the police tweeted.

Video footage of the scene confirmed a sea of automobiles that had collided with each other or the interstate barricade, some with their doorways, trunks and bumpers mangled.

A consultant for the state police couldn’t instantly be reached for remark.

