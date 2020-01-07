January 7, 2020 | four:55am

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who have been killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike. AP

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian state tv says 35 folks have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a common slain in a U.S. airstrike.

The TV says the stampede erupted in Kerman, the hometown of Gen. Qassem Soleimani the place the procession was underway on Tuesday.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew over 1 million folks within the Iranian capital, crowding each major thoroughfares and aspect streets in Tehran.