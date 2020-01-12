35 Shiv Sena MLAs In Maharashtra “Dissatisfied”: BJP MP Narayan Rane

BJP chief Narayan Rane stated the Uddhav Thackeray-led authorities is “non-performing”. (File)

Thane:

Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane has claimed that 35 of the 56 Shiv Sena MLAs within the state are “dissatisfied” with their occasion management.

Mr Rane, at the moment a Rajya Sabha MP from the BJP, dubbed the Uddhav Thackeray-led authorities as “non-performing”, saying the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress took greater than 5 weeks to kind authorities within the state.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will return to energy in Maharashtra.

The BJP has 105 MLAs, and the Shiv Sena solely 56 and of them additionally 35 are “dissatisfied”, Mr Rane stated.

He additionally stated that the Maharashtra authorities’s promise of mortgage waiver for farmers is “hollow” as there isn’t a timeline on when will probably be carried out.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s go to to Aurangabad on Thursday, Mr Rane stated he got here again with out saying any plans or giving any funds to the area.

“What we can expect from such a government? They don’t know anything about running the government. They took five weeks to form the government, from this one can expect how they will run the show,” he stated.

Refusing to touch upon speculations of a tie-up between the BJP and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Mr Rane stated solely the BJP chief will converse on it.