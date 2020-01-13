January 13, 2020 | 9:30am | Up to date January 13, 2020 | 9:30am

A 350-pound grouper caught off the coast of Florida is believed to be 50 years previous, making it the oldest fish caught within the state’s wildlife analysis program, officers stated.

Jason Boyll reeled within the large Warsaw grouper utilizing a hook and line in round 600-feet deep waters in southwest Florida, in line with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee.

Wildlife officers used otolith, or ear stones that assist fish keep their steadiness, to assist decide the grouper’s age.

The group stated buying the “otolith from this fish was extremely valuable as samples from larger and older fish are rare.”

“Almost as exciting as seeing this guy boat side was the look on everyone’s face and the excitement when I got this otolith!” Boyll, who caught the grouper on Dec. 29, wrote on Fb.

Warsaw groupers — which attain as much as 90 inches lengthy and 580 kilos — are characterised by an elongated second dorsal backbone. They usually dwell in waters depths of at the least 200 ft, officers stated.

The group, nonetheless, warns towards fishing for the Warsaw grouper within the area.

“FWC does not encourage the targeting of Warsaw grouper since the status of the population in the Gulf is unknown,” the group stated.