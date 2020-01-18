News

36 Union ministers’ J&K visit begins today to spread awareness of positive impact of scrapping Article 370

January 18, 2020
As many as 36 members of the Union Council of Ministers will go to Jammu and Kashmir from January 18 to 24 to be able to unfold phrases in regards to the authorities’s insurance policies, notably these taken within the final 5 months after the abrogation of Article 370. 

51 visits to Jammu, eight to Srinagar

In line with authorities sources, 36 Union ministers will go to totally different districts in each the divisions of the newly-formed Union Territory beginning January 18. There might be 51 visits to Jammu and eight to Srinagar. Earlier this month, in one of many conferences of the Council of Ministers, a presentation was made on the event initiatives taken by the Centre following the imposition of Governor’s rule within the area.

This would be the second spherical of go to to Jammu and Kashmir by Union ministers after the abrogation of Article 370 which granted particular standing to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

January 18

  • Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will go to Samba’s Puramandal space. 
  • Ashwini Choubey will go to Samba.
  • Jitendra Singh will go to the Jammu area. 

January 19

  • Smriti Irani will go to Katra and Panthal areas in Reasi district.
  • Piyush Goyal might be in Jammu’s Akhnoor area.
  • Mahendra Nath Pandey in Jammu’s Dansal.
  • Meghwal in Kathua’s Basholi and V. Muraleedharan in Kathua’s Bilawar.

January 20

  • Union Minister Normal V.Ok. Singh (retired) will go to Udhampur’s Tikri area.
  • Pratap Sarangi might be Kathua’s Ramkoat area.
  • R.Ok. Singh in Doda’s Ghat area.
  • Debashree Choudary might be in Marh area in Jammu.

January 21

  • Kiren Rijiju will go to Jammu’s Suchetgarh.
  • Kishan Pal Singh Gujjar might be in Poonch’s Mandi and Gen V.Ok. Singh in Udhampur’s Chenani.
  • Nitin Gadkari might be in Rajouri district.
  • Kailash Choudary in Samba’s Vijaypur.
  • Sarangi in Kathua, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat in Kathua’s Hiranagar.
  • Anurag Thakur in Jammu’s Khour.
  • Arjun Munda in Raesi’s Pouni.
  • Hardeep Singh Puri in Rajaouri’s Sunderbani.
  • Thawar Chand Gehlot might be in Poonch’s Surankote area.
  • Sanjay Dhotre might be in Rajaouri’s Kalakote.
  • Santosh Kumar will go to Ramban’s Batote area.

January 22

  • Union Minister Purushottam Rupala might be in Jammu’s RS Pura.
  • Gujjar in Poonch.
  • Prahalad Singh Patel in Udhampur’s Ramnagar.
  • Chaudary in Samba’s Cakrambagh.
  • Sekhawat in Kathua’s Barnoti.
  • Patel in Udhampur’s Majalta area.
  • Renuka Singh will go to Udhampur’s Khoon area.
  • Munda might be in Raesi’s Arnas.
  • Som Prakash might be in Jammu’s Bhalwal.
  • Thawar Chand Gehlot in Poonch’s Balakote.
  • Sanjay Dhotre in Rajouri’s Nowshera.
  • Gangwar in Ramban’s Chanderkote.
  • Faggan Singh Kulaste in Poonch.
  • Rao Saheb Patil Danve in Rajopuri’s Manjakote.

January 23

  • Rupala might be visiting Jammu’s Miran Sahib area
  • Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti might be visiting Raesi’s Bhomag
  • Suresh C Angadi might be in Jammu’s Bishnah.
  • Som Prakash in Raesi’s Thakrakot.
  • Kulaste might be visiting Poonch’s Mankote.
  • Rameshwar Teli might be visiting Ramban district headquarters.

January 24

  • Prahlad Joshi will go to Rajaouri’s Kotranka whereas Giriraj Singh might be in Udhampur’s Chenani.

