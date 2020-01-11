3rd Bangladesh Minister Cancels Visit Amid Tension Over Citizenship Law

Bangladesh Deputy International Minister turns into third to cancel go to to India over citizenship act (File)

New Delhi:

Bangladesh Deputy International Minister Shahriar Alam has cancelled his go to to India, sources stated at present. Mr Alam was anticipated in Delhi this week to take part within the Raisina Dialogue – an annual multilateral convention hosted by the Ministry of Exterior Affairs. That is the fourth time Dhaka has known as off high-level interactions with India within the span of 30 days; final month the Bangladesh Residence and International Ministers cancelled their respective visits and, per week later, talks over the sharing of river information have been additionally cancelled.

The cancellations come amid pressure between the 2 nations over the contentious citizenship legislation and NRC train (Nationwide Register of Residents), in addition to Union Residence Minister Amit Shah’s allegations of minorities being focused by the Bangladeshi authorities.

The Indian authorities later clarified that Mr Shah’s remarks have been meant for “abuse took place during previous government and military rule”.

Final month the Bangladesh International Minister, AK Abdul Momen, delivered a cautious warning to India over the citizenship legislation. Talking to reporters in Dhaka earlier than his proposed go to to Delhi, Mr Momen stated allegations of repression of minorities by his authorities have been “untrue”.

He additionally praised India for being a “historically tolerant country” however stated that legacy of secularism could possibly be “weakened”. He added: “… naturally our people expect India won’t do anything that could create anxiety among them”.

Hours after he cancelled his go to his colleague, Residence Minister Asaduzzaman Khan known as off a go to to Meghalaya amid violent anti-CAA protests within the state.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act, or CAA, which got here into impact Friday evening, is the primary to make faith a check of citizenship. The federal government says it is going to profit non-Muslim refugees fleeing spiritual persecution from one in all three Muslim-dominated neighbouring nations (together with Bangladesh), in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015.

Critics say it discriminates towards Muslims and violates Structure’s secular tenets.

Powered by way of parliament final month by Amit Shah, the CAA has sparked livid nationwide protests, with greater than 20 useless in Uttar Pradesh alone and lakhs taking to the streets throughout the nation. The protests have additionally seen violent clashes at a number of locations in UP, Delhi, the North East, and Bengal and in South India.