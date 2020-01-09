3rd T20I: India Look To Inflict Misery On Sri Lanka, Eye Series Win

India will look to clinch the T20 Worldwide (T20I) collection in opposition to Sri Lanka within the third T20I on the MCA Stadium in Pune after taking a 1-Zero lead within the collection. A very good bowling show adopted by a scientific chase noticed India win the second T20I in Indore after the primary match in Guwahati was deserted because of a moist pitch. Sri Lanka, who shall be with out the providers of injured all-rounder Isuru Udana, shall be aiming for a greater exhibiting with the bat, after squandering a superb begin by the openers within the second T20I on the Holkar Stadium.

With fellow opener KL Rahul placing in one other nice show, Shikhar Dhawan shall be seeking to make a mark after a average efficiency within the second T20I. The left-hander, who had a mean yr within the shortest format of the sport in 2019, is within the hazard of dropping his spot within the crew to Rahul, who impressed within the T20I collection in opposition to the West Indies in his absence.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in October, Dhawan will hope to profit from his possibilities to seal the second opener’s spot, with Rohit Sharma — rested on this collection — a sure-shot starter on the high of India’s batting lineup.

Whereas Jasprit Bumrah had a quiet return to worldwide cricket, captain Virat Kohli was impressed by the efficiency of the 2 different pacers, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini, within the second T20I.

Navdeep Saini picked up two wickets whereas Thakur claimed three scalps in a single over to cap off a powerful bowling show.

Kohli had requested India’s middle-order to step up in case of a top-order failure and Shreyas Iyer, promoted to No. three within the second T20I, produced yet one more strong show, thumping 34 off 26 deliveries in a 51-run stand with the skipper.

With the win in Indore, India ensured they can not lose the collection, and the Pune conflict could also be used as a chance to check the bench power, with the likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson lacking out within the second T20I.

With the batsmen struggling and Udana injured, Sri Lanka might flip to veteran Angelo Mathews, who returned to the T20I squad after 16 months.

“After that batting performance, everybody has a chance of playing,” stated coach Mickey Arthur following the crew’s defeat in Indore.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (C), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

The match begins at 7 PM IST.