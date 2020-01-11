3rd T20I: Manish Pandey Happy To Contribute To India’s Win vs Sri Lanka

After a quickfire 18-ball unbeaten 31 runs in opposition to Sri Lanka within the third T20I, India batsman Manish Pandey mentioned that he was pleased to contribute to the group’s victory because the Males in Blue defeated the islanders by 78 runs to win the sequence 2-Zero. The Virat Kohli-led India scored 201/6 within the allotted twenty overs as KL Rahul (54), Shikhar Dhawan (52) and Pandey performed essential knocks.

“After a long time, I got a chance to play for India. I was talking with the coaches during training about how to grab opportunities and making sure that I deliver. It felt like I was playing after a long time and I am happy to contribute to the side’s winning cause,” Pandey advised Yuzvendra Chahal on ‘Chahal TV’.

Pandey was additionally spectacular on the sphere as he took a catch and was concerned in a run-out.

“Batting and fielding are equally important, and it is important to give each aspect a proper time during training. In a close match, catches and good fielding help a lot,” Pandey expressed.

India will now tackle Australia in a three-match ODI sequence, beginning January 14 in Mumbai.



