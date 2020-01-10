3rd T20I: Samson Included In India XI, Adds Unwanted Record To His Name

Sanju Samson, the wicket-keeper batsman, has been included in India’s enjoying XI for the third and ultimate T20I towards Sri Lanka in Pune. Samson obtained a recreation instead of Rishabh Pant, whose glove work has been below the scanner for fairly a while now. Though Samson’s inclusion delighted his followers on Twitter, the wicket-keeper added an undesirable file to his identify on the identical time. Sanju Samson made his T20I debut for India in 2015 with a recreation towards Zimbabwe however he obtained to play his second match within the shortest format after a niche of 5 years. To place issues in perspective, Sanju Samson has missed 73 T20Is between two appearances, which is an India file. Umesh Yadav is now second on the checklist with 65 T20Is. On the worldwide stage, England’s Joe Denly sits on the high of the desk with 79 T20Is missed between two appearances. Liam Plunkett (74) is second and Sanju Samson is now stage within the third spot with Sri Lanka’s Mahela Udawatte.

So far as the sequence is worried, India lead the three match sequence 1-Zero after the primary T20I in Guwahati was washed out with out a ball being bowled.

Within the 2nd T20I in Indore, Navdeep Saini led a disciplined Indian bowling efficiency to arrange a seven-wicket win on Tuesday.

Within the third and ultimate T20I on Friday, Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga gained the toss and opted to bowl.

“There might be dew in the second innings. Our top four batsmen need to get big runs,” Malinga mentioned.

India made three modifications of their bid to clinch the sequence.

Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey and Yuzvendra Chahal got here instead of Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Kudeep Yadav.

“We wanted to bat first as we wanted to do something different today,” mentioned Kohli.