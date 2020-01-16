3rd Test: Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope Grab Advantage For England On Day 1

World cricketer of the 12 months Ben Stokes survived three opinions by South Africa as he and Ollie Pope regained the initiative for England on the primary day of the third Take a look at at St George’s Park on Thursday. England had been 224 for 4 on the finish of an attritional day throughout which South Africa had briefly claimed the benefit. England had been 148 for 4 when Stokes and Pope got here collectively, at risk of failing to capitalise on batting first on a placid pitch on a scorching, sunny day.

However the pair added 76 with out being parted and had been capable of elevate a gradual scoring fee after England had been capable of rating solely 117 for 2 in 58 overs earlier than tea. Stokes was unbeaten on 38 on the shut whereas Pope made 39 not out.

Stokes got here into the match a day after being named participant of the 12 months by the Worldwide Cricket Council and on the again of a man-of-the-match efficiency when England levelled the four-match collection by profitable the second Take a look at in Cape City by 189 runs.

Stokes made a shaky begin, surviving a leg earlier than wicket assessment on umpire’s name in opposition to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and an attraction for a catch at slip off what South Africa thought was an inside edge off the pad.

South Africa wasted their final assessment when Stokes performed no shot in opposition to Vernon Philander with the second new ball however the ball was properly exterior the off stump.

Kagiso Rabada took two wickets for South Africa however the house workforce’s most spectacular bowler was Maharaj who took one for 55 in 32 overs. He bowled an unbroken spell of 30 overs which enabled captain Faf du Plessis to rotate his quick bowlers as England struggled to claim themselves.

Openers fall into leg-side entice

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley gave England a stable begin, placing on 70 for the primary wicket however each fell to catches at backward sq. leg.

Joe Denly was leg earlier than to Maharaj when South Africa efficiently sought a assessment which confirmed a ball headed for the stumps had hit pad earlier than bat, whereas Root was overwhelmed and bowled by a quick supply from Rabada which hit the highest of his off stump.

With the four-match collection tied at 1-1, batting first seemed to be a substantial benefit on a pitch which had a good protecting of grass however which provided no assist to the bowlers.

It was the sixth successive Take a look at toss misplaced by Du Plessis.

South Africa picked new cap Dane Paterson as a specialist quick bowler instead of all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius. Paterson surprisingly shared the brand new ball with Philander, with the faster Rabada and Anrich Nortje having to attend for his or her flip.

England introduced again quick bowler Mark Wooden instead of the injured James Anderson. Wooden has not performed because the World Cup remaining in July due to a knee damage however has been engaged on his health because the starting of the tour. Wooden has not performed in a red-ball match since a Take a look at collection within the West Indies final February.