3rd Test: Stokes, Pope Tons, Late Wickets Helps England Dominate Day 2

South Africa face an enormous battle for survival after England dominated the second day of the third Take a look at at St George’s Park on Friday. Centuries by Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope and a few highly effective lower-order hitting enabled England to declare on 499 for 9 earlier than they claimed two late wickets to have South Africa struggling on 60 for 2. “The day was tough,” admitted South African coach Mark Boucher. “We’re playing under a little more pressure than they were because they got 500 but we saw how difficult it was to take wickets when Stokes and Pope got a partnership going. So we’ve still got to believe that we can get some big partnerships together and put up a good fight to ultimately save the Test.”

A day which the hosts would in all probability favor to overlook began with the information that strike bowler Kagiso Rabada would miss the fourth and last Take a look at in Johannesburg subsequent week due to his fourth disciplinary transgression inside 24 months.

Then, after taking a pummelling from the England batsmen, it ended with South Africa going through an uphill battle to keep away from going into that match one-down in a collection which is tied at 1-1.

“We had a really tough day yesterday (Thursday) when the heat took it out of quite a few of the guys,” stated Boucher. “We had our plans but I don’t think we executed them too well. We gave them some momentum going into lunch. You’ve got to give credit where it’s due. Ben Stokes played a really good innings and Ollie Pope was good support and he took it on after Stokes got out.”

When South Africa batted, off-spinner Dom Bess took each wickets for England, whereas Mark Wooden bowled with electrifying tempo and hit not out batsman Dean Elgar a painful blow on the left forearm.

“We saw a little purchase there for Bess at the end of the day,” stated Boucher, “but I think if you put your mind to it and apply yourself well there are still a lot of runs on that wicket.”

World participant of the 12 months Stokes (120) and Pope (135 not out) arrange England’s huge complete by placing on 203 for the fifth wicket. They got here collectively on the primary day when their aspect have been struggling at 148 for 4.

Pope, 22, grew to become considered one of England’s youngest Take a look at century-makers.

He stated three-and-a-half months out of the sport with a shoulder damage had given him a possibility to sit down down with Surrey assistant coach Vikram Solanki, who had in flip spoken to former England coach Andy Flower, to analyse his batting.

“The way I was getting out the most was balls pitching on about fifth stump, balls that I should probably be leaving, so we decided on a move slightly across my stumps,” Pope stated.

He stated the transfer had enabled him to line up his off stump higher which allowed him to go away the ball higher.

Pope stated the damage break had additionally helped him mentally, making him hungry to get again.

Pope gave credit score to Stokes for what gave the impression to be a lacklustre efficiency by the South African bowlers.

“When Stokesy is scoring runs, he always does it in a real positive manner and is always in complete control,” Pope stated. “As a bowling attack it must be tough to see. I wouldn’t say they were flat. Stokesy and myself managed to latch on to any bad balls that they bowled and still be solid in defence to keep them coming back into their fourth and fifth spells.”

In distinction to an attritional first day, when England may solely rating 224 for 4 in 90 overs, England scored freely for many of the day, with Sam Curran (44 off 50 balls) and Wooden (42 off 23 overs) punishing a drained assault.